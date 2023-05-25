Man guilty of rape in former friend's home

A Supreme Court jury found a former George Town man guilty of a count of rape and a count of attempted rape of a young woman on Thursday.
The jury found him not guilty of three counts of rape. None of the verdicts were unanimous but were decided by 10 or more members.
The 60-year-old man pleaded guilty at the beginning of his trial on Tuesday to rape and indecent assault of his friend on November 25, 2020.
The jury heard that the woman went for an afternoon nap and was assaulted when the man came into her room.
She gave evidence that she was so scared that she froze and her arms and legs felt heavy.
After the verdict crown prosecutor Felicity Radin said that the man's offences had a number of aggravating factors.
"It was a breach of trust because [he] was considered a father figure by the complainant," she said.
"There was a considerable disparity in ages and the complainant was in what should have been the sanctity of her home."
She said the offending was done when the complainant woke from sleep.
Ms Radin said the man developed a sexual attraction to the woman despite being told on at least two occasions that there would be no romantic involvement.
She said the four matters of a sexual nature occurred in two separate incidents.
Defence counsel Hannah Goss said the man had no prior convictions.
She said there was evidence of remorse with text messages sent after the assaults.
Ms Goss said his remorse was demonstrated by a plea of guilty to all counts in the Launceston Magistrates Court when the charges and particulars were not read to him.
Ms Radin said that any evidence of remorse needed to be balanced against the evidence that the man gave in his trial.
Acting Justice David Porter remanded the man in custody for sentence on June 9 at 10am.
