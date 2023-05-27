The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The Examiner's Tour of the North cycling race

By Nigel Burch
Updated May 27 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 12:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston's Terry Higgins in the lead in the inaugural 1954 Examiner Tour of the North. Picture: The Examiner
Launceston's Terry Higgins in the lead in the inaugural 1954 Examiner Tour of the North. Picture: The Examiner

At first, people didn't take to bicycles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.