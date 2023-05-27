At first, people didn't take to bicycles.
This German invention, shown to the world in Paris in 1818, was amusing but had no propulsion system.
Public enthusiasm soared in 1885 when Rover (later a car manufacturer) introduced the first modern bike, with pedals, chain and sprung seat.
It soon became a fashionable novelty and alternative to horses.
As designs improved, racing began, so that in the 1890s competitions were held all over the world.
Cycling became popular. In 1896 the Governor of Victoria, Lord Brassey, came to Launceston and with his wife toured Tasmania on bikes.
Sir William Irvine, Premier of Victoria, followed suit in 1904.
Also arriving in Launceston, he cycled around Tasmania to recharge his batteries prior to the new legislative session, returning home fit and raring to go!
As on the mainland, there were many races here.
The Ramblers Club of Launceston had their 50-mile race from Kings Meadows, and there were regular Hobart to Launceston trials.
Not until 1930 though, did we acquire an official Tour of Tasmania - from Launceston to Burnie, back to Launceston and down to finish in Hobart.
This inaugural Tour included many international stars and saw the great Hubert Opperman of Victoria win. He went on to be knighted and enter Federal politics.
The 1930 event looked like being a one-off until our young Launceston champion, Dick Edwards, took over organising it for 1933 and '34.
When he moved on to other things, the event lapsed for 20 years.
Several successful big races in 1953 convinced the Ramblers Club to look at restarting an annual Tour of Tasmania.
They decided it should be a professional race and before long had persuaded The Mercury to come aboard as the major sponsor.
This stung The Examiner.
Like the Tour of France, which began with rivalry between two newspapers in 1903, The Examiner moved to give big backing to a complementary event for amateurs - to be called the Tour of the North.
Both tours were huge successes.
The Examiner Tour of the North came first, riding from August 7 to 9, 1954.
At 375 miles, it was the longest ever held here for amateurs and first time over three days.
Mainlander Colin McKay won, but 18-year-old Terry Higgins of Launceston won the last stage, coming in half a wheel ahead at the Bathurst Street finish line, and second overall despite having diabetes!
The next day, The Mercury Tour of Tasmania began from Hobart, running over five days and 530 miles.
Though backed by the southern paper, the race was actually organised by the great Stanley (Jack) Kinnane of our Ramblers Club.
The enormous success of the two tours led to bigger fields and greater prize money the following year.
In fact, The Examiner Tour of the North became Australia's richest amateur cycling race!
It continued right up to 1991, while The Mercury Tour of Tasmania wound up in 1963.
