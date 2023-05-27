2. The winners of the 1909 Dunlop Hobart to Launceston race were all from Launceston. First to third place, from left to right, were BM Duffy, W Gibson and Steve Barker. Duffy and Barker were on Champion bikes made by John King of Charles Street, while Gibson rode a Sirdar, made by W Ingamells of Westbury. Picture: Weekly Courier, September 16, 1909.