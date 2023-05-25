The NTFA have had one of their finest added to the Tasmanian men's squad following the representative clash on Saturday.
Rocherlea's Jordan Cousens is one of four Northern players to be added into the squad for the match against Queensland at North Hobart Oval on July 1, while the other three come from the Tasmanian State League.
Launceston's Jamieson House and Dylan Riley and North Launceston co-captain Ben Simpson all earned their way into the squad, as did Burnie's Dylan Smith after the representative game.
House started the year in the NWFL before re-joining Launceston and starring in his first two games back in the TSL, with Riley and Simpson both being consistent performers for several years in the competition.
Their TSL coaches, Mitch Thorp and Brad Cox-Goodyer, were pleased to see them named in the squad, which now sits at 46 players and will be coached by former AFL player Maverick Weller.
"Jamieson has jumped straight back into the midfield and really looked like a dominant midfielder at this level of footy," Thorp said.
"It's also nice to have Dylan get back to some of his best footy albeit in a slightly different role."
Cox-Goodyer was shocked that Simpson was not named in the first iteration of the squad but with Weller stating he was open for additions, the midfielder put up some big performances.
He collected 36 disposals and 12 clearances in the Bombers' win over North Hobart on Saturday.
"I had a word to Ben when he missed out in the initial squad, I obviously rate him highly and he's still only 21 years of age ... so I told him to play with a bit of a chip on his shoulder," Cox-Goodyer said.
"I think last week his numbers were too big to overlook. I understand it's going to be tough to get into that midfield and the team overall but Ben's definitely one of the better midfielders in the competition so he definitely deserves to be in the squad and he got that recognition, which is good.
"You start with that initial squad but it's good that it's always flexible and can change if guys are playing good footy and that's what Ben has done."
The squad, which now features nine Launceston players, five Northern Bombers and one Rocherlea player, will be trimmed to a training group next month before the side is confirmed in the week of the match.
