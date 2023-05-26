Well done for winning National Mainstreet Awards

CONGRATULATIONS to Launceston Central City, Amanda and her dedicated team from Launceston Marketing Inc. (formerly Cityprom) for taking out the three awards at the National Mainstreet Awards. A team who work tirelessly with small businesses and city stakeholders to promote shopping locally.
As to our inner city's streetscapes, yes congratulations must go to Launceston City Council for their initiatives in the installation of the wayfinders directional signage and the new extremely comfortable park benches, but a great council should never become complacent as there are always big problems to confront.
Our candidates vying for the blue ribbon Lord Mayoral position will definitely need to up their game and show how they will confront the seriously growing anti-social behaviour and especially the constant ghetto tagging that is decimating our beautiful Launceston buildings, laneways, posting boxes and telephone booths.
Our city heart is crying out for thought-provoking colourful art, especially now with the thylacines gone bush. Does it all begin in addressing a more modern approach to a much needed culture change in Launceston City Council?
Bruce Webb, Launceston
THE Albert Hall Redevelopment Project was originally rushed and not properly defined, designed or costed before the Grant Application was made to the Commonwealth Government.
The obvious solution to the issue now is to completely re-assess the project and make sure any costing provides for measurable cost overruns that may yet arise.
The problematic "east wing" extension which is proposed to replace the existing two-storey wing including its lift, should be abandoned, and the perfectly adequate meeting rooms located there should be retained. These meeting rooms are in any case larger than the proposed replacements.
The basic requirements addressing acoustical problems, heating, and the reconstruction of the embarrassingly substandard and inadequate toilet facilities, are the essential matters to be addressed, and leave the superior car park alone.
There will be savings on demolition and by retaining the nine beautiful trees unnecessarily being cut down for the dubious reason of "opening up view-lines to the park" will improve the carbon footprint of the overall project, and make it all sustainable and fully funded.
A win for funding, a win for the rate paying community, and a win for achieving a very acceptable outcome for our precious City Park and Albert Hall.
Lionel Morrell, Tasmanian Ratepayers Assoc. Launceston
I JUST noted The Examiner (May 25) headline that Launceston's CBD has been named as Australia's Best Regional Main Street or Town Centre.
After 40 odd years in Launnie I now live in Western Victoria and can advise that while there are plenty of nice town centres over here none of them come close to Launnie for overall amenity and the sheer spectrum of shops, services, cafes and restaurants etc. I include Geelong and Warrnambool in that assessment.
So on what nut job basis do the AFL and the State (now minority) Government want to spend the best part of a billion dollars on a stadium at Macquarie Point with about the same capacity as York Park? That is approaching $2,000 for every woman, man and child in the State which just quantifies the insanity of the exercise and leaves only McLachlan's egotistical desire for a colosseum in his de facto honour as a rational explanation.
Add to the headline dollar impact there is the utterly perverted qualitative outcome of a) inflating construction costs which will feed into the housing sector, b) distraction of funding and labour demand from building urgently needed housing.
Can you imagine the uproar if such a monstrosity was proposed for Canberra?
Mike Seward, Port Fairy VIC
I WONDER why the two "Independents" do not follow through with the courage of their convictions. They are against the stadium but they vote with and support Rockliff on the things that matter. Nothing changes. Stop confusing us.
John Biggs, Hobart
