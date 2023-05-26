Well done for winning National Mainstreet Awards

So on what nut job basis do the AFL and the State (now minority) Government want to spend the best part of a billion dollars on a stadium at Macquarie Point with about the same capacity as York Park? That is approaching $2,000 for every woman, man and child in the State which just quantifies the insanity of the exercise and leaves only McLachlan's egotistical desire for a colosseum in his de facto honour as a rational explanation.

