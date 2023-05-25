Outstanding effort by Launceston performers

It's obvious to me that the AFL didn't want Tassie to have a team. That is why the unreasonable conditions, costs, and penalties were put on us. Yet our Premier went along with it. No wonder it's kept secret. Remember Mr Rockliff, you are spending our money without consultation. We have paid out thousands of dollars to prop up Hawthorn and the back door deal by TT line for North Melbourne. Why would they want us to have a team? They have treated Tassie like idiots. Our premiers Gutwein and Rockliff need to go back to school on how to negotiate. We do deserve a team not a stadium. We have two stadiums already suitable for AFL.

