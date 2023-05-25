A drop in GST payments due to the state's economic performance and changes to the distribution method is listed as a key risk in 2023-24 state budget.
Treasury has estimated a 1 per cent change in GST receipts for Tasmania in 2023-24 would mean $35.2 million could be gained or lost.
It has predicted the state will receive $156 million less in GST next financial year, compared to the estimated outcome for 2022-23.
Under current GST methodology modelling, it is estimated Tasmania could be worse off by around $75 million in GST receipts in 2027-28.
Treasury has forecast a drop in conveyance duty due to a weakening property market.
It has forecast a drop of more than $74 million from the $435 million that was estimated in this budget year and a further reduction of $11 million in 2023-24, before gradual rises over the forward estimates.
Treasury has predicted the state's economic and employment growth will slow beyond 2023, from its peak two years ago.
In the 2023-24 budget, the state's economy is forecast to grow by 2 per cent next financial year and 2.25 per cent in 2024-25 - more than half of the annual growth in 2021-22.
Treasury has predicted private investment will decline next financial year, however, it believes economic growth will continue to be supported by strong government expenditure over 2023-24 and 2024-25.
Employment is expected to grow by 0.5 per cent in 2023-24 before doubling in 2024-25.
Unemployment is forecast to rise to 4.5 per cent in 2023-24 and remain there until 2026-27.
The Consumer Price Index is predicted to drop by 3 per cent to 4.25 per cent next financial year and to 3.25 per cent in 2024-25.
Part of 2021-22 fiscal strategy was to ensure borrowing and defined superannuation costs as a percentage of government cash receipts remain below 6 per cent.
That policy has been abandoned in the new budget with the percentage to remain at 5.8 per cent for 2023-24, but rise to 6.7 per cent the following budget year, 7.3 per cent in 2025-26 and 7.8 per cent in 2026-27.
The new fiscal strategy has committed to providing greater recognition of the impact of infrastructure expenditure of the government's financial position.
