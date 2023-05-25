The Examiner
Tasmania preparing for a massive cut to GST revenue

Matt Maloney
May 25 2023
May 25 2023 - 3:00pm
Tasmania is forecast to receive $156 million less in GST revenue next financial year.
A drop in GST payments due to the state's economic performance and changes to the distribution method is listed as a key risk in 2023-24 state budget.

