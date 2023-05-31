Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
5 Bed | 2 Bath | 5 Car
If you're dreaming of a stunning country-coastal inspired home that mixes luxury living, space and captivating views, then dream no longer. This home truly has it all.
Boasting five bedroom and two bathrooms (plus a guest powder-room), this extraordinary property is located in peaceful St Leonards, where it has the benefit of being close to it all but still having a rural outlook.
Each of the bedrooms have been designed for privacy and retreat, and the home office offers maximum flexibility.
Parry Property's David Parry says it's this mix of location and luxury that makes this property shine.
"It really combines a country living vibe with city convenience, and has the benefit of being surrounded by open space that many people say makes them feel like living on acreage, but the CBD's so close," David says.
Here, spaces have been maximised for entertaining including a spacious open-plan living area fitted with luxury fixtures and fittings.
The kitchen is a chef's dream, with quality high-end appliances, double Bosch ovens, Oliveri granite sink and ample counter space.
The butler's pantry, located off the kitchen, offers additional storage and prep space. The kitchen also overlooks the living area, making it easy to entertain your guests while cooking.
One of the highlights of this property is the outdoor entertaining area, which is perfect for hosting family and friends. This area includes a pool, making it the perfect place to cool off during hot summer days.
The spacious backyard offers plenty of room for kids and pets to run around, and there's even a back paddock that provides additional space for outdoor activities.
The property is situated on a large 4658 sqm block of land (approx.), providing ample space for outdoor activities and offering privacy and seclusion from the main road.
But the features don't stop there as there is also ample garage space, with room for multiple vehicles, and the peace off the main road ensures a tranquil environment. The shed is of huge proportions and includes a toilet and hand basin.
This stunning home presents the opportunity to not just own a property, but somewhere to retreat to. Boasting space and proportions rarely seen within the city, this is a rare offering for a true slice of paradise.
