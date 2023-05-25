The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Queechy Penguins, South Launceston set for St Leonards Friday clash

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated May 25 2023 - 11:37am, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queechy Penguins women's side celebrate a goal last season. Picture by Paul Scambler
Queechy Penguins women's side celebrate a goal last season. Picture by Paul Scambler

The two undefeated sides in the Greater Northern League women's competition will face off on Friday night as Queechy Penguins and South Launceston take to the turf.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.