The two undefeated sides in the Greater Northern League women's competition will face off on Friday night as Queechy Penguins and South Launceston take to the turf.
The Suns shortened the gap on the ladder leaders last week as the Penguins had the bye, with the two teams having drawn their previous match-up in round two.
Queechy boast the competition's three leading scorers - Isabella McRobbie, Millie Smith and Lucy Cooper - as well as a strong defence, while South have not been far behind all season.
The Northern clash is not the only top-four battle for round eight as City Marians and West Devonport meet.
Yet to do battle this season, the two Coastal outfits have both won three matches, with the Dragons sitting higher on the ladder due to a draw.
Tamar Churinga host South Burnie in the competition's other contest, as both sides look to get ahead in the bottom-three's logjam.
Both teams, as well as bye side Smithton, sit on a win apiece in positions five, six and seven, with Tamar having a more recent win than their Saturday opponents - winning in round five.
Just like their women's side, South Launceston's men have a key clash this round, facing off against Launceston City.
The match looked set to be an undefeated showdown until City were beaten by West Devonport last weekend.
They'll have to be at the top of their game to eclipse the ladder leaders, who have the goal-scoring prowess of Kurt Budgeon, Brad Buchanan and Al McBain but Beau Cornelius is not far behind.
Second-placed Queechy will be tested by Burnie Baptist, who are looking to edge closer to a top-four spot.
The Penguins had their only loss of the season in round two and since then have been on fire, only conceding one goal, while Baptist were defeated 8-1 by South Launceston last week.
Smithton could extend the gap between them and Baptist as they travel along the Bass Highway to face Tamar Churinga.
The Lions come into the clash off the back of two tough losses to their Northern counterparts and will be hopeful of a strong result this week.
Their opponents have had close battles in the past fortnight and have come through with a win and a loss.
City Marians host West Devonport after the Dragons' big win last weekend.
Beating the previously-undefeated Launceston City, the Dragons could go as high as fifth with a win on Saturday, while Marians are yet to find the winnners' list in their seven games this season.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
