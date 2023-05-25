The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

North Launceston, East Launceston under-17 Aboriginal Round match

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated May 25 2023 - 8:30pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back: East Launceston's Madeline Brown and and Lucy Dennis. Front: North Launceston's Mahkayla Millward and Elliouse McCullagh. Picture by Craig George
Back: East Launceston's Madeline Brown and and Lucy Dennis. Front: North Launceston's Mahkayla Millward and Elliouse McCullagh. Picture by Craig George

The NTFA and NTJFA have shown they're eager to promote girls' footy with youngsters getting a massive opportunity on Sunday at Rocherlea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.