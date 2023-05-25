The NTFA and NTJFA have shown they're eager to promote girls' footy with youngsters getting a massive opportunity on Sunday at Rocherlea.
The under-17 girls' North Launceston and East Launceston outfits will play a curtain-raiser to the Aboriginal Round senior match between Rocherlea and Bracknell at 12.45pm.
The timing has lined up beautifully with two sides playing a one-point thriller the last time they met.
East Launceston are second on the ladder with five wins and one loss while North Launceston are sixth with three wins and three losses.
The occasion hasn't been lost on the players who can't wait to hit the park.
North Launceston captain Elliouse McCullagh said she was looking forward to playing in her first Aboriginal game.
Danny Gardner designed the guernseys this year which are a feature of the annual event.
East Launceston's guernsey depicts the story of Aboriginal women's connection to country, its rivers and waterways.
The blue depicts the rivers and waterways and the maroon circles depict where women met to practice and share knowledge.
The three-women logo depicts a daughter, mother and grandmother.
North Launceston's jumper also features that logo as well as gum leaves and inside the leaves is a depiction of Aboriginal rock carvings that tell a story of an ancient culture on this country, Lutruwita (Tasmania).
McCullagh, 17, said Gardner looked into the club's story when coming up with the design.
"It's brilliant, I like everything about it, it gives us the history of our club," she said.
McCullagh said she and her peers were eager to showcase their skills and she was hopeful it would lead to more opportunities for girls in the future.
East Launceston vice-captain Madeline Brown said it was great be included in such a significant round.
"I'm a bit nervous to be honest we've played in a few grand finals as a team but the crowd will top any of the games we've played so it's a bit nerve-racking," she said.
The 17-year-old hopes her group can turn the tables.
"Last time, we didn't really turn up to be honest and they beat us by one point," she said.
"So it will be interesting this round, especially with its importance and a big crowd, to see who can hold their composure and get the win."
Brown, who started in under-14s and is in her fifth year of football, also loves her team's Aboriginal jumper.
"It's really cool, when they pulled them out of the bag I was like 'oh wow they did a really good job' and I'm excited to wear it on the day," she said.
