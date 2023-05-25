The Examiner
Tasmania's sex offenders squarely in police sights

May 25 2023 - 5:30pm
New funds to help police, parents and guardians keep tabs on registered sex offenders are included in the 2023-24 State Budget. Picture by Paul Scambler
The 2023-24 State Budget puts sex offenders squarely in the sights of police, which includes provisions for five new specialist officers and a new disclosure program.

