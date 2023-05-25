Continuity is the theme of the Tasmanian Government's offerings to the North in the 2023-24 State Budget.
The budget, billed by Treasurer Michael Ferguson as "carefully considered" and laying the foundations for a "strong, safe and secure Tasmania", includes three new infrastructure funding commitments for the region.
As announced in April the new helipad at Launceston General Hospital has been funded to the tune of $15 million, all of which will be spent in 2023-24.
The Northern Suburbs Community Recreation Hub at Mowbray has been allocated $27.5 million over two years, with $22.5 million tipped to be spent this financial year.
There is also a $600,000 commitment to aeromedical facilities on the East Coast, which includes those at St Helens, with half of the money to be spent in 2023-24.
Funding has been allocated to the first stages of the LGH upgrade, including $8 million out of the $580 million promised for stage two of the project, and $1.7 million has been budgeted the stage one upgrades.
The 2022-23 budget projected $20 million would be spent on stage one this year.
Rounding out the health spend is $6.8 million pledged to build new ambulance stations, and another $2.8 million to upgrade existing stations like the one at Longford.
The $6.8 million spend consolidates funds originally projected to be spent through to 2024-25 and completes a $10 million program to build six new rural stations, including one at Beaconsfield.
All of the funding commitments allocated to education in the North are for existing projects, with a total of $21.8 million to be spent in 2023-24 specifically on Northern schools.
The government has pledged $1.5 million to deliver the Agriculture in Schools program at Campbell Town, and $3.9 has been committed the Exeter High School redevelopment this financial year.
The government also plans to spend $1.7 million on the Glen Dhu Pool, which was an election commitment, and $14.7 million out of a $35.3 million total will be spent on the new Legana Primary School.
Primary schools in the region will get a share in the $2.1 million being spent statewide on the contemporary classrooms program.
North Tasmanians are also set to benefit from the Tasmanian Government's $305.9 million spend on road infrastructure.
Another $15 million is set to be spent on the Northern Region component of the State Road Upgrade program, which includes the Batman Highway, and $11 million is included in forward estimates.
Long-term projects have also been funded, with $4.1 million has been allocated towards the $84 million project to upgrade the East and West Tamar Highways and $1.6 million has been committed to the Sideling upgrade.
A range of funds have also been committed to community-focused and recreation initiatives, including $300,000 to turn Ben Lomond National Park into a year-round destination.
There is also $1.1 million budgeted to keep the Hawthorn Football Club playing matches in Launceston.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
