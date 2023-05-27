What journalism taught me about food culture

Journalists are generalists.
In many ways we drop in and out of your life.
Hopefully, we ask enough questions to write a balanced, informed piece.
Don't shake your head, cynical reader.
In an ideal newsroom, journalists are given enough time to know their round and its people.
They become passionate about their round and drill deep to uncover or discover ... journalists are just plain curious.
My journalism career started with tourism and ended with the health and hospitals rounds.
In the middle (during my breeding cycle) I wrote about food.
Yes. Food was a round. It was viewed as puff journalism by serious (sans children) '90s colleagues.
I reported on the theft of stocks and reductions from the Fee and Me freezer; the arrival of the Tso family and a little Chinese restaurant on Invermay Road, the Me Wah.
I also reported on the rise of the Tamar Valley from apple orchards, to vineyards and a region of meaningful, economic gastronomy.
Cool.
I learned much from Dr Andrew Pirie, Dr Richard Smart, the late Graham Wiltshire, Albert Taurian, Terry Fidler and magnificent Janet Rodwell.
Last weekend, prepping our Saturday lamb, I recalled interviewing the widow of a 1950s Italian hydro worker.
"My husband refused to eat lamb ... lamb is the meat of the poor," she may have said.
Arrabbiato! When her marito arrived home from construction of electric Eric's dam to her meal of lovely roast lamb.
I imagine the butcher told the young wife that Tasmanian men loved lamb and she bought his finest cut.
Buongustaio reader, those food reporting years gifted knowledge and passion.
I had the best table in the house.
I'd interviewed the people behind our Saturday roast; told their stories:
Salt: The Mansons magnificent journey home to Tasmania to produce super premium salt after highflying corporate careers in the UK.
Olive oil: The Radenti family, from Freycinet vineyard, diversified to olive groves and now Freycinet olive oil, alongside the early east coast olive groves at neighbouring Coombend.
The lamb: Disclosure - supermarket, but Tasmanian (hopefully our farmers were paid a fair price)?
Before reporting on food and wine, my only food references were Women's Weekly cookbooks .... Dinner Parties, Birthday Cakes, Italian and Mediterranean.
Opportune reader, I was sent every cookbook released during the late '90s ... my collection includes Stephanie Alexander, Maggie Beer, the River Café, Guy Grossi, Guy Mirabella, Claudia Roden and Shannon Bennett's amazing Vue, illustrated by (the late)Tasmanian artist Tom Samek; himself a beautiful chef.
While we didn't, and still don't, go to restaurants, I interviewed many Tasmanian greats ... Fiona Hosken, Albert Taurian and others like Serge Danserau, Christine Manfield, Stephanie Alexander and Maggie Beer.
Their legacy is knowledge of the importance of food provenance and technique.
Whether I'm making chicken cacciatore or roast lamb, I want to know more, learn to do it better, differently, trust my judgement and just keep cooking.
My final round was two years reporting on Tasmania's health and hospital systems.
I know too much.
Most of it can't be published.
