At a time when organisations and community groups across the country are reporting the demise of the volunteer, a new Rotary Club has cropped up in the region with a fresh take on a century old formula.
Rotary Club of Legana began last year and decided to offer its members a modern way of interacting through virtual meetings rather than the required in-person meetings of days gone by.
With the rapid growth of the remote work culture, the new club, instead of requiring members to meet in person, simply has them "video call in".
Rotary Acting Co-President Wendy Robinson said Legana Rotary formed as a "non-traditional club" of community members who wanted to make a positive change in their district even if they were time poor.
"This blended model allows our members, like those with young children, to have the freedom to participate in Rotary from home," she said.
"People dial in and can be parents as well as members of their community through an organisation."
The members have the option to meet online and in person, pending their availability - a flexibility not afforded in the past.
There are 46 Rotary clubs across Tasmania, and it is one of the largest and best known international humanitarian service organisations in the world but has been in dire straits in recent decades.
Its member numbers have been declining and clubs have often been forced to close rather than celebrating an opening.
"I think this is the way that Rotary can progress into the future with these 'e-clubs'," Ms Robinson said.
The club hopes to foster the sprouting community's sense of place, which it has already supported through community projects like the successful Legana Easter Egg Hunt, which it hosted last year.
Rotary Tasmania District Governor Bob Calvert said it was excellent to see a club with "people of action" taking Rotary into the future.
"We're very pleased for Legana and it's a perfect fit for that particular area to have a club like this," Mr Calvert said.
"This is how Rotary can work to meet the demands of modern society."
Legana has often been considered one of the fastest growing areas in the state, according to the West Tamar Council, and recent developments continue to preempt even further growth for the community North of Launceston.
The club hopes to begin a gardening project which will feed some of Legana's struggling residents, whom "don't get three meals a day".
