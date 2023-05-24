The 'mystery' vessel that caused a stir after its appearance in the Tamar is set to conclude its monitoring mission shortly, with data gathered set to inform several key infrastructure projects.
According to TasWater, the vessel was undertaking geo-technical investigations as part of the Tamar Estuary River Health Action Plan (TERHAP).
This joint initiative between several key stakeholders including the Australian and Tasmanian governments along with the City of Launceston and TasWater seeks to reduce sewer overflows into kanamaluka/Tamar estuary.
Proponents of the project are targeting a 66 per cent reduction in combined sewage and stormwater overflow volumes during the average year, and a 36 per cent reduction human waste-related bacteria concentrations.
TasWater's general manager for project delivery Tony Willmott said the multi-million dollar program was a key investment in the wider Launceston area.
"A program of works forms the $129.2 million plan recognising that kanamaluka/Tamar estuary is an important ecological and social environment that needs protecting," Mr Willmott said.
"While the vessel's physical role ends, the information that has been gathered during this phase will provide significant input into our TERHAP project planning."
Mr Wilmott said TasWater projects that would benefit from the studies and were set to be delivered in the coming months include:
The pipeline at the Esplanade is currently operational, the Margaret Street pipe works are set to be complete by mid-2023 while the pump station project is set to get underway later in the year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.