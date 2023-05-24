The magistrate's court has heard how a 30-year-old Longford man used hammers and crowbars to smash his way through several businesses to steal money from tills for drugs and gambling.
Joseph William Freeman pleaded guilty to 15 counts of burglary and stealing from several businesses in Launceston, Invermay and Kings Meadows.
Freeman was charged on 8 May with 14 counts of burglary and ten counts of stealing relating to 13 businesses in the area.
A number of these were dismissed because of a lack of evidence.
Freeman pleaded guilty to offences conducted at Curtains and Blinds, Barratts Music Store, Boatyard restaurant, Oscar Wylie, Intersport, Ye Olde Greengrocer, and Liv Eat Kings Meadows.
The prosecution told the court of instances where Freeman had thrown hammers at windows and used crowbars to force his way into businesses.
Magistrate Brown said that Freeman's record was poor and that his life generally had been "blighted by drug addiction."
He rejected a request for a home detention order to consider personal and general deterrence.
The offences involved matters of seriousness and showed that there was "professionalism" involved through the use of implements and "a level of determination."
Damages to businesses cost the community "staggering amounts every year," Magistrate Brown said and noted the need to deter both Freeman and others.
Freeman was sentenced to six months of imprisonment with three months suspended.
Freeman also pleaded guilty to a road safety offence and was disqualified from driving for three months.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
