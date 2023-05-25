After first being elected in 2014, Andrea Dawkins has announced she will run for Launceston mayor.
"With the unexpected resignation of councillor Danny Gibson, it occurred to me when I had given it some real consideration in the days that follow, a credible alternative as an experienced woman was something the community really needed," Cr Dawkins said this week.
Cr Dawkins ran for deputy mayor in the October 2022 local government elections, which she lost to Matthew Garwood, but it was a close call - 53.6 per cent to Cr Garwood and 46.4 per cent to Cr Dawkins.
Cr Dawkins is currently deputy chief officer of RSPCA Tasmania, she has 20 years experience in business and nine years as an elected representative.
"My experience really stands me in good stead," she said.
"I consider myself to have a mature attitude to the work of council but a lot of youthful exuberance and I think that makes me a really good leader at a time where we need to steady council.
"We're in a crisis now because of the resignation something that was totally unexpected. We need someone steady and lead with a moderate and strong position."
Cr Dawkins said should she win this race, she would step down as deputy chief officer at RSPCA.
"I won't be a gushing mayor and I won't be a trite mayor," she said.
"I will approach it with professionalism and the conduct of a serious leader."
Cr Dawkins was a Greens MP but confirmed she was running independent as a councillor.
"My allegiances lie with the work of the council," she said.
"People know me, they know I am a hard worker, they know I am strong and they know I have the best interests in the community above my own."
Cr Dawkins has had two notices of motions voted successfully by the council since December, including her joint motion with Councillor Hugh McKenzie on a Clean Air Strategy and a motion to look into supports for vets to combat native wildlife roadkill.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
