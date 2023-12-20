Parole denied for man who murdered Victorian student with car

The mother of a Victorian man who was chased and run down by Shane Anthony Mayne in 2005 has welcomed the rejection of his latest parole application.
Pauline Gouldthorpe's son Matthew, 19, was murdered by Mayne with a car on one of his first nights in Launceston.
She said she had been advised that Mayne was refused parole on December 15, 2023.
"Why should he be given a chance, he gave my son no chance at all," Ms Gouldthorpe said.
Mayne was sentenced to 25 years jail with a non parole period of 14 years after pleading guilty. He first received parole in 2019 but it was revoked for playing pokies at a licensed premises.
He was on parole again on December 13 2022 when he drove with methylamphetamine in his system.
Mayne told the Launceston Magistrates Court early this year that he went on the run for a month after a warrant was issued as a result of the driving charge before handing himself in.
Early this year he had a sentence for the drug driving sentence increased after Mayne gave magistrate Sharon Cure an inaccurate account in court of his murder conviction.
Mayne told Ms Cure that he was in a car accident in which a person got hit and died and that he was charged with murder.
He declined to provide detail saying he found it hard to talk about.
"I've got to live with that [Mr Gouldthorpe's death] for the rest of my life," he said.
Ms Cure brought Mayne back to court two days later and increased the penalty to two months jail.
She told Mayne she was not aware of the full circumstances of his pleading guilty to murder.
"I don't regard that as an accurate presentation and it led to an inaccurate sentence," Ms Cure told him.
"You didn't tell me the history."
Mayne was due to apply for parole in June 2023 and then again on August 11.
He was first eligible for parole on February 18 2019.
In its July 2019 decision the Board said: "The applicant's offending behaviour is as concerning as it is inexplicable.
"For no apparent reason and after having been approached by an innocent visitor to the Launceston area who had come to Launceston to study at the Tasmanian University, to ask for directions, the applicant, his passenger and an associate who were then occupying a vehicle, the applicant driving the same, deliberately drove the vehicle such that it collided with the victim not on one occasion but twice.
"On the last occasion the victim was struck by the vehicle and became trapped under it and dragged beneath the vehicle for at least 25 m. As a result of the injuries suffered by him in the incident, the victim died."
In sentencing Justice Ewan Crawford said [Mayne's] violence and contempt for human life can only be regarded with horror and utter disgust.
"It was random violence, one of the worst examples with which I have had to deal..."
'He was given parole for the 1998 aggravated robbery sentence but has offended a number of times since.
"He is a young man with personality and intellectual deficits and it is possible that he may one day be able to persuade the Parole Boar that he ought to have his freedom.
'Nevertheless, in view of the nature of the crime and in light of his record the minimum time he should spend in prison before becoming eligible for parole is 14 years."
The Parole Board in 2019 accepted Ms Gouldthorpe's victim impact statement which started "what can I say about losing my son and the effect it has had on us as a family and our own individual journey" .
"No doubt the loss of a loving son embarking upon the commencement of his adult years living remotely to obtain a university qualification is of such magnitude to be incomprehensible," the Board said.
Nevertheless it allowed parole from July 23 2019 to February 18 2030 saying the applicant showed motivation and reasonable prospects of rehabilitation and reform.
