Jail for murderer who misled court

A man jailed for murder after chasing and running down a Victorian student in 2005 had a sentence for a recent drug driving offence increased in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Shane Anthony Mayne, 43, pleaded guilty to driving with methylamphetamine in his system on December 13, 2022 when he was on parole.
Launceston Magistrate Sharon Cure took the unusual step after Mayne gave her an inaccurate account in court of his conviction.
In sentencing on Monday she remarked that Mayne did not have a bad driving history.
But on Wednesday Ms Cure told Mayne she was not aware of the full circumstances of his pleading guilty to murder after chasing 19-year-old Matthew Gouldthorpe with his vehicle and killing him.
She said she was a lawyer in Victoria in 2005.
Mayne told Ms Cure on Monday that he was in a car accident in which a person got hit and died and that he was charged with murder.
He declined to provide detail saying he found it hard to talk about.
"I don't regard that as a an accurate presentation and it led to an inaccurate sentence," Ms Cure told him.
"You didn't tell me the history."
Ms Cure said correction, variation and rescinding of a sentence could be done if the court was satisfied that the circumstances were not factually put to the court.
"I was absolutely inaccurate in every sense, you have got a shocking driving history," she said.
Mayne said he was not being smart but did not know how to express himself.
"I've got to live with that [Mr Gouldthorpe's death] for the rest of my life," he said.
He was also quizzed about other statements to the court in relation to his breaching of parole.
Mayne was originally paroled on the murder charge in 2019 but had since been taken into custody for "playing the pokies on licensed premises".
Ms Cure asked him if he had had parole revoked because of the driving charge.
"No, I didn't," he said.
Mayne told the court that he went on the run for a month after a warrant was issued as a result of the driving charge before handing himself in.
The court heard on Monday that Mayne was seeking parole on June 9, 2023.
READ MORE: $30 million Cressy homestead listed for sale
She imposed a two month jail sentence and disqualified him from driving for ten months on the drug driving.
"That will interfere with your [parole] application but I have to impose the sentence from today," she said.
ayne was originally fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.