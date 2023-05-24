The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Shane Anthony Mayne was scant with the facts about his murder rap

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated May 25 2023 - 9:07am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jail for murderer who misled court
Jail for murderer who misled court

A man jailed for murder after chasing and running down a Victorian student in 2005 had a sentence for a recent drug driving offence increased in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.