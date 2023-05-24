Outstanding effort by Launceston performers

THE Australian Musical Theatre Festival in Launceston was an ideal opportunity for young aspirants to showcase their considerable talent and to learn/network from established musical theatre players.
The festival, drawing participants from both intrastate and interstate, seemed to be a very successful event - congratulations.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
IT'S difficult to comprehend how one or two residents have issues with their street's magnificent plane trees. The trees add immense value to the road and real dollars to the value of the properties. It may surprise some that the most expensive or exclusive suburbs worldwide are known as the leafy or green suburbs. There are a few Tasmanians that see trees more for their wood-chipping potential. These people are out of touch. Fortunately, more sophisticated Tasmanians understand that street trees are to be treasured and preserved at all (reasonable) costs. The City of Launceston should be commended for taking such a sensible position. I (and many) applaud the city for embracing urban greening.
Tim Holder, Launceston
It's obvious to me that the AFL didn't want Tassie to have a team. That is why the unreasonable conditions, costs, and penalties were put on us. Yet our Premier went along with it. No wonder it's kept secret. Remember Mr Rockliff, you are spending our money without consultation. We have paid out thousands of dollars to prop up Hawthorn and the back door deal by TT line for North Melbourne. Why would they want us to have a team? They have treated Tassie like idiots. Our premiers Gutwein and Rockliff need to go back to school on how to negotiate. We do deserve a team not a stadium. We have two stadiums already suitable for AFL.
David Rowlings, Riverside
WHY do politicians have so much difficulty reading the writing on the wall? Eric Abetz, considering a return to politics, has obviously not got the hint that his time is well and truly up. Given third place on the ballot paper at the last federal election should have been the first indicator. The fact that so few people were prepared to move down half an inch to give him a tick, they stayed high and gave him the flick, another broad hint.
Abetz and his ultra conservative supporters are trapped in the fifties while the rest of the country is moving forward. The only good thing about his return to politics at a state level is that he will almost definitely bring about the demise of the last Liberal government in Australia. On second thoughts, come on Eric, make a comeback.
Victor Marshall, Meander
GOOD on Ivan Dean and Brett Smith to actually go to Ashley and see what it's really like unlike many critics judging from afar. However the horror narrative is seemingly cast in stone and actual truth will only appear once people begin thinking clearly. If people could move on from the media and politically driven outrage some decent discussions may well be had.
John Smith, Launceston
