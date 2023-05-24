The Examiner
Union leader Dr Lumsden-Steel blamed low pay for doctor shortage

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated May 24 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 2:51pm
Tasmanian Salaried Medical Practitioners Society lead negotiator Dr Michael Lumsden-Steel. Photo by Ben Seeder
The union representing roughly half of the state's doctors said it will commence industrial action immediately, after wage negotiations with the government broke down this week.

