Two Northern high schools have walked away with more than bragging rights at the Science and Engineering Challenge.
The grand final was hosted in Hobart on Monday, May 22 after 45 high schools across the state were whittled down to eight competing for the top score.
Launceston Christian School took out the top gong scoring the highest overall points throughout the day, while Riverside High School followed in second place.
Year 10 students Elizabeth Sexton, Esther Sharpe, Vaidehi Oommen and Sadie Armstrong were some of the participants for Launceston Christian School.
Elizabeth said the competition was an amazing experience, which allowed her to challenge herself and to build stronger connections with her peers.
"We didn't know what activities we would get, or what rules would change from the regional to state challenges, and I found that this extended me and pushed out of my comfort zone," Elizabeth said.
Esther said she loved being able to compete in a range of different, complex activities.
"Although some of the challenges took me out of my comfort zone or challenged me in ways that I didn't expect, I think that the Science and Engineering Challenge is an incredible opportunity for anyone who wants to get more experienced in applied science," Esther said.
Vaidehi said the challenge had tested her leadership, teamwork and adaption skills.
"It helped me form relationships with my peers and inspired me to think about pursuing science in the future. It's a fun experience for anyone who wants to try out something more hands-on in science," Vaidehi said.
Sadie said she found the challenge "extremely rewarding" and seeing so many of her peers applying themselves was "inspiring".
Meanwhile, Riverside High School didn't leave empty handed, claiming the Tasmanian 2023 perpetual trophy by winning the final bridge test.
The team built a light and structurally secure bridge construction and were the only team that survived the transportation of the maximum 8.5 kilogram weight across the bridge.
READ MORE: $30 million Cressy homestead listed for sale
The challenge is coordinated by the University of Tasmania in collaboration with the University of Newcastle, and is supported by Rotary Clubs in Hobart, Launceston and North-West Tasmania.
Launceston Christian School will travel to Sydney in October as the winning team.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.