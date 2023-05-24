Tasmanian tourism chief Luke Martin will leave the Tourism Industry Council of Tasmania on June 30.
Mr Martin stepped into the organisation's chief executive position following former head Daniel Hanna's departure to join Federal Group's executive team in 2011.
Mr Martin has been a strong advocate over the years for tourism developments in Tasmanian wilderness areas, and more recently, highly vocal on the need for a new stadium at Macquarie Point.
He also steered the state's tourism industry through one of its toughest periods during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Martin said it was a very difficult decision to move on, but it was time to look for new opportunities.
"This was more than just a job to me, I'm passionate about the industry and I will miss working with an incredible community," he said.
"However, the time has come to move on and let someone else help guide the industry through its next phase."
TICT chairman Daniel Leesong said Mr Martin's contribution to the industry had been significant.
"It's no coincidence that Luke's time as CEO coincided with huge growth in the sector," he said.
"Luke has been a brilliant, passionate and incredibly effective advocate for our industry."
Mr Leesong said a recruitment process for a new chief executive officer would start this week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.