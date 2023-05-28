The lives and artworks of queer and queer allied Tasmanian artists are being explored in a new, free exhibition at Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery (QVMAG) titled My World: Voice and Visibility.
Developed by the Queer Artists Collective (QAC), the exhibition at QVMAG's Inveresk Museum showcases how artists fill their lives with experiences and memories through their chosen mediums.
Exhibition co-curator Amy Bartlett said it raised a mirror for artists to express their stories to themselves and others.
"This year's theme provides an opportunity to seek acknowledgement for the queer and queer ally community," Bartlett said.
"The power of visibility cannot be underestimated in the search for equality."
The My World: Voice and Visibility exhibition in the Community Gallery Space, showing until August 13, includes works across the artistic spectrum from ceramic to painting.
The works on display within the exhibition are a representation of artists from across Tasmania, as well as a community group which has come together through artistic expression.
Co-curator Natasha Beattie said My World: Voice and Visibility provided new and deeper connections with queer and queer ally communities across Tasmania.
"I am so grateful for the opportunity to contribute to QAC and hope that 'this world' continues to grow," Beattie said.
"It has provided new and deeper connections with queer and queer ally communities when there hasn't really been a dedicated place for this in the North and north-west of the state."
The collaborative display hopes to give Launceston's diverse LGBTIQA+ community a place to "embrace and celebrate their Queerness".
Artist Mack Wharton said the exhibition has helped them to explore their own personal journey of self-acceptance and hopes it will help others too.
"Creatively it has given me the freedom to put myself front and center, and challenge people's preconceptions of what is Queer," Wharton said.
My World: Voice and Visibility is now showing at the Museum at Inveresk with free entry until August 13.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.