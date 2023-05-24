Millions of children all across the country in libraries, schools and learning centres, joined at the same time to delight in the story of Spike, the Speedy Sloth.
At Launceston Library around 30 people including parents, grandparents and children joined to hear librarian Jessie LeFevre read out the story of Spike.
Library manager Garry Conroy-Cooper said libraries have a really strong role to play in creating a love of reading in young children.
A love of reading builds good literacy skills, confidence and sets children up for life, he said.
Mr Conroy-Cooper said the event always "pulls a crowd" and everyone really gets a buzz of doing something together.
"It's a very community based event," Mr Conroy-Cooper said.
The story of Spike the Speedy Sloth by Rebecca Young and Heath McKenzie shares a tale of a young sloth trying to prove herself in a race with other animals.
"I like it because the speedy sloth is a contradiction," Mr Conroy-Cooper said.
Launceston Library was one of 45 libraries across Tasmania participating in the event, which is organised by the Australian Library and Information Association.
The reading was not just about literacy but also to promote Australian writers and illustrators who sometimes get forgotten, Mr Conroy-Cooper said.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
