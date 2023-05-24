"When you lie about something you've got to be good don't you?," an accused Swansea woman said to police during an interview in 2009.
Noelene June Jordan, 68, made the comment after police asked questions about her whereabouts on the the night of the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker.
Mrs Jordan and her husband Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Barker in the driveway of his Campbell Town home on August 2, 2009.
In a two-hour interview police asked Mrs Jordan about her movements on August 2.
She said she went to her father's Swansea home about 5.15pm and then went home before returning to her father's with a steak and kidney meal.
"We've got Telstra records which say something different," the detective said.
According to police, the detective asked Mrs Jordan why their mobile phone was detected making contact with Telstra towers along the Midland Highway.
Both Mr and Mrs Jordan gave statutory declarations to police on August 10, 2009 that they were both in Swansea the day Mr Barker was allegedly murdered.
The trial continues.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.