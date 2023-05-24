Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaensch has been unable to provide a completion timeline for the upgrade the Glen Du Pool, more than two years after a commitment to reopen it.
The Liberals in 2021 pledged $1.5 million to upgrade the pool, first developed in 1968, for year-round use.
In question time on Wednesday, Bass independent MHA Lara Alexander said the government had subsequently added $1.95 million in the 2021-22 budget to the project, taking the government's total contribution to $3.45 million.
She said there was much talk about the important of physical exercise for the health of children and young people, but the government had dragged its feet on suppling the capital works essential to boost recreation.
Mrs Alexander asked Mr Jaensch to provide a progress update for the project, a timeline for the pool's reopening and a final project cost.
Mr Jaensch said architects had been appointed to the project and and master planning, including assessment of building and workplace health and safety compliance, was progressing.
"We will have more to say on capital works program in the budget and look forward to providing updates to Mrs Alexander and others on the progress of the project," he said.
