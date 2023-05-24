The state government lost its first vote in the House of Assembly this morning, demonstrating the precarious fragility of the minority government and the influence of the two new independents that control the balance of power in the chamber.
Former Liberal backbenchers Lara Alexander and John Tucker now sit on the crossbench, and they voted this morning to support an amendment by Labor's Dean Winter that would introduce firm deadlines for answering of questions on notice.
Labor claimed that the government has avoided scrutiny by taking too much time to answer questions taken on notice during the daily question time period.
The vote outcome showed that the government can no longer rely on its numbers to always control outcomes on the chamber floor.
Ms Alexander and Mr Tucker have agreed to guarantee supply and support in no-confidence motions to the government, meaning Premier Rockliff will have to negotiate with them and the crossbench to pass bills.
It is a big change from just weeks ago when the government was a majority with the numbers to control all votes in the House of Assembly.
Mr Tucker and Ms Alexander defected earlier this month, citing concerns over the stadium, transparency, rural issues and conversion therapy laws as among the reasons.
The Liberals had tried to prevent move, but lost with 10 votes against 14.
After the vote, Mr Winter said:
"This is an example of parliament acting in a way that is more transparent than the Tasmanian Liberal Government has been for years, and will result in questions on notice being answered in a timely manner."
