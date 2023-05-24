Last year's 10-kilometre and half-marathon champions will face off at this year's Launceston Running Festival.
Half-marathon defending champion and course record-holder Brett Robinson returns to Tasmania, having recently obliterated Rob de Castella's Australian marathon record. He added the distinction to his glowing resume in December when clocking 2:07:31 in Fukuoka.
Also an Olympic 5000m finalist, Robinson said he was excited to drop back to 10km and see what time he could produce on Launceston's renowned fast course on Sunday, June 11.
"I don't really get the opportunity to run fast 10km anymore so for me this was perfect timing to target a 10km and work on my speed before I start marathon training again later in the year," Robinson said.
Having already taken titles at the Run The Bridge and Burnie 10, Robinson was keen to complete the 10km Tasmanian treble.
His stablemate Jack Rayner owns the course record from 2018 with 28:31 and set the Australian record of 27:43 in Burnie last year.
"I've never run the 10 at Launceston but I know it's a fast course so if I'm feeling good I would love to have a crack at taking down Jack's record," Robinson added.
Standing in his way will be defending champion and first Tasmanian winner James Hansen. Fresh off winning the 50th City2Casino in Hobart last weekend, Hansen will be using the event as his final hit-out before embarking on a European track campaign with the clear goal of achieving a qualifying time for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
In all, the 10km field includes 14 men who have bettered the 30-minute barrier.
