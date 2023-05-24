Police have urged motorists to obey all road rules after a road safety operation targeting the fatal five on May 17.
Officers in the Northern district detected 36 driving offences over the day-long operation during National Road Safety Week, 23 of them speeding offences.
While most of these were less severe than the P-plater pulled over in Burnie at more than twice the speed limit, State Road Safety Co-ordinator, Inspector Gary Williams, said police took a dim view of all lawbreakers.
"The majority of people who are committing offences probably do so because they are paying attention," Inspector Williams said.
"There's no intent there to break the law.
"Whether or not you intend to break the law, or don't care about breaking laws, the fact of the matter is if you are caught speeding, you are putting yourselves and others at risk."
According to Inspector Williams, about 30,000 speeding tickets have been issued after detections by automated cameras since September 2022, most of them for low-range speeding.
Speeding is one of the most common factors in serious crashes, according to the Road Safety Advisory Council.
Five mobile phone offences were also logged by officers and Inspector Williams said there was no excuse for not paying attention to the road.
"There really is no excuse for the use of a mobile phone, tablet or anything else that distracts you from paying 100 per cent attention to driving," he said.
"People are very, very aware of the dangers of being distracted on the road ... that is a deliberate intention to pay attention to something other than what you are doing.
"It's very frustrating for police, and it makes no sense to us that people will continue to commit those offences."
The inspector said the same went for anybody who drove under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Over the day, Northern District officers detected the following:
Inspector Williams said Tasmania Police would continue to be vigilant.
"We will be continuing to engage and charge those drivers where we can and take them off the roads," he said.
"Our goal is to make sure everyone reaches their destination safely."
