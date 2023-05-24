Launceston's Pizza Pub building for sale

The iconic two-story building housing The Pizza Pub is selling for the first time in two decades.
Situated on the corner of Wellington and Frederick streets, the building is locally-owned and is likely to command a price in the mid $2 millions.
The listing follows a flurry of activity in the area, including the construction of Wilson Homes and Launceston Veterinary Clinic on the opposite corner, and plans for a First Choice Liquor Market one block down the road.
Selling agent Blake Shepherd, of Shepherd and Heap, said The Pizza Pub's long lease made the property an attractive investment.
"We've experienced good enquiry, probably due to the fact that it's a very long and stable lease - a 10-year lease period with four seven-year options - and a very popular, well-known and well-run business as tenant," he said.
"The property internally is immaculate, they've done a lot of work in there, they've got a brand new bottleshop and the corner profile is desired as well."
The 1236 square metre block features a drive-through bottleshop and pizza pick-up, as well as eight on-site car spaces.
The property brings in an annual rent of $160,000.
Expressions of interest close on June 1.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.