Launceston has once again cemented itself as the "place to be" after being named Australia's Best Regional Main Street or Town Centre.
Thanks to the events and marketing initiatives to help activate the city centre, Launceston Central City has been awarded two additional first-place Mainstreet Australia awards, as Best Main Street Place Activation, Event or Initiative, and Best Traditional/Digital Marketing.
Launceston Central City executive officer Amanda McEvoy said the awards were a testament to her small team's hard work and dedication and the enthusiasm and collaborative spirit shared by the city businesses that made their campaigns and activations possible.
"This is a great celebration of how, with a bit of creativity and cooperation, we can create positive outcomes for our city that benefit so many people," she said.
"Both NORTH and Fire & Fog were created to fulfil demonstrated needs in the city, and I think it's fair to say that both have exceeded even our own expectations in their delivery.
"For a small team, we really punch above our weight, and to have this recognised at a national level against some other great initiatives is encouraging."
The Metz owner Kendra Lewis said the awards highlighted the positive change happening in the city.
"It's great to see everyone coming together and collaborating to make Launceston such a vibrant city," she said.
"There are so many people with amazing community spirit; I feel fortunate to be a part of that energy."
Ms McEvoy said the awards are an opportunity for the community to reflect on the positive change Launceston has undergone.
"Launceston, like any city, has things it needs to improve on. But it is important to recognise the good things we have created and overcome," she said.
"Right now, we have the lowest number of empty shops in 10 years and an amazing boutique retail scene. So we have a lot to offer here in Launceston."
Mainstreet Australia executive officer Elizabeth Joldeski said the importance of main streets to the nation's economy and social and environmental landscape could not be underestimated.
"Behind every one of these streets is committed businesses, volunteers, committee and community members, centre managers and Councils who respond to constant challenges and ensure main streets thrive through their hard work, dedication and initiative," Ms Joldeski said.
