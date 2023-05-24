The hotspots for the highest amount of wildlife collisions with vehicles has been released and Launceston has made the list.
The research from national insurer AAMI is an analysis of over 17,000 animal collision claims across the country in 2022.
Launceston ranked in at second place, with only Kingston recording a higher amount of incidents.
Rounding out the top five in Tasmania was Cambridge, Huonville and Latrobe.
Nationally, Heathcote in Victoria took out the number one hotspot.
The report also found one in seven drivers admitted to not having a clue what to do if they were involved in an impact collision with wildlife.
AAMI head of motor claims Kahl Dwight said they encouraged drivers to "expect the unexpected" and to know ahead of time what they should do.
"... which is slow down and brake but avoid swerving so as not to endanger yourself and other drivers. It's far less dangerous to keep driving and damage your car than swerve to avoid it and collide with another vehicle or tree," Mr Dwight said.
Roadkill a 'major' problem in Launceston
Launceston resident Lyndell Whyte has previously raised the issue of roadkill on her street to the council, supporting a councillor's motion to give vets no disposal fees at the waste centre for disposing of native roadkill.
Ms Whyte believes roadkill a major problem for the city.
She said summer was when animals were most at risk because of a number of reasons, including the dispersal of juveniles.
Animal habitat loss through urbanisation and land clearing was a global problem, which also impacted Launceston, Ms Whyte said.
"What's happening here is animals are losing land and are forcing them to move elsewhere," she said.
"Launceston's problem is more noticeable than elsewhere because there are animals in the gutter on the roads."
While avoiding animal collisions can at times be impossible, Ms Whyte said there were things that could be done to improve the situation.
"But there's no simple answer for a solution," she said.
"As long as we do something [after a collision with an animal]. Take action, call Bonorong or a rescue service, stop and check on the animal and check their pouch."
She said she wanted local and state governments to lead the way with initiatives to help wildlife.
Some options include increased signage, changing speed limits during key times and education.
"I challenge the mentality of Tasmania being the roadkill state, we should be the wildlife state," Ms Whyte said.
"Wildlife is an asset to us simply by being there and are valuable intrinsically by nature."
Wildlife Care branch president of Tamar Valley Wildlife - Roadkill Initiative Bruce George said they were working on further projects to tackle the problem.
He confirmed roadkill was a problem in the North.
"There's an awful lot of roadkill from Low Head to Launceston on the East Tamar Highway," Mr George said.
"It varies from day-to-day ... but it is a considerable amount.
"I've seen three carcasses on the road within a 150 metre stretch."
He said it also impacted smaller roads as well.
Mr George said slowing down was the number one thing drivers could do to prevent collisions with animals.
"If you slow down it gives you more time to react and it also gives the animal more time to react too," he said.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
