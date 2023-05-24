A contingent of Tasmanian emergency personnel is set to travel to Canada as part of an international effort to combat raging wildfires in Northern Alberta.
The 21-strong cohort includes personnel from the Tasmania Fire Service, the State Emergency Service, Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service and Sustainable Timber Tasmania.
Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis said their combined expertise would be a valuable contribution to efforts to battle more than 200 fires across 1.8 million hectares.
"Our emergency services personnel provide fantastic service to their communities here in Tasmania and we know their skills and experience will be invaluable in helping our friends in Canada," Mr Ellis said.
"The ability to rapidly establish and deploy a capability such as this is testament to our skilled emergency responders and collaborative cross-agency arrangements we have in Tasmania."
Mr Ellis said the collaboration was part of a mutual agreement between Australia and Canada.
Canadian firefighters and equipment were dispatched to Australia during the Black Summer bushfires of 2019-2020.
The Tasmanian personnel specialise in firefighting, planning, communications, and public information roles, and will form part of a larger, 196-member Australian group.
Australian and New Zealand personnel were mustered after the Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council received a request for assistance from Canada.
