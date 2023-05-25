"It gives you chills to be honest."
Rocherlea captain Luke Richards said the hair on the back of his neck stood up as the Tigers and Bracknell lined-up before last year's NTFA premier Aboriginal Round contest.
The Redlegs went on to win by seven points before Rocherlea got their revenge by four points in the 2022 preliminary final.
So it's fair to say there's hype ahead of this Sunday's annual Aboriginal Round clash which starts at 2.30pm.
It's not only a game of cultural significance, it's also comfortably the match of the round given it's second versus third and both teams are on winning streaks.
Bracknell have won their past four games whilst Rocherlea have claimed their past three.
Richards described it as a finals-like encounter.
"It's one of our best days of the year and the amount of work (Rocherlea president) Graeme Gardner puts into it is phenomenal," he said.
"We get a big crowd of 1500-2000 people, everyone gets out of their cars and huddles underneath the clubrooms.
"There's a fair few people here that make a fair bit of noise."
Both teams are stoked to be wearing Aboriginal guernseys designed by Graeme's son, Danny Gardner, and the Tigers' skipper spoke up the rivalry.
"We got them in the prelim last year and they got us the year before when they went on to win the grand final and we won the 2016 grand final against them as well," Richards said.
"I've been around the club for 14-15 years and the rivalry has been there since I've been here, it's always high-end footy and heated footy so it's a good contest."
He provided insight into what was working well for his side this season.
"We've been in most games, even the couple we've lost we probably just haven't hit the scoreboard well enough," he said.
"Over the past few weeks, we've hit the scoreboard well and contained Longford and got them scoring out wide rather than giving them the opportunities to score in front (of goal)."
The Long Walk, which was held for the first time last year and was launched by AFL legend Michael Long, will again be part of the day.
It will get under way at 10.30am and leave from the gates of Brooks High School then make its way to the Rocherlea Football Club with all people welcome to participate.
Richards said the Tigers' players were eager to be part of it.
"We missed it last year because we were in our warm-up, this year we've got it a bit earlier so we'll able to join in with that," he said.
Bracknell's Cooper Warren, a former Launceston TSL player, is eagerly anticipating his first Aboriginal Round match.
"It's a massive game, we've eyed this off since round one," he said.
He elaborated on the match's significance to the Redlegs.
"The boys have been talking about (the preliminary final) last year, I wasn't there so don't know what it was like but it's been a massive focus this game so hopefully it's a hotly-contested match and we get the win," he said.
The Redlegs have enjoyed a strong start to the year, including a thrilling come-from-behind victory against Longford.
"We just never give up, with a few of our games we've started slow, against Longford we had a really slow start and then in the last quarter we flicked the switch," Warren said.
Along with the under-18 boys and reserves, the day will also include an NTJFA under-17 girls' clash between North Launceston and East Launceston.
There'll also be a function with special guests, including world champion Jiu-Jitsu athlete and proud Barkindji and Ngyampaa woman, Shantelle Thompson OAM.
Meanwhile, fourth-placed Longford will be after two in a row when they venture to Bridgenorth to take on the seventh-ranked Parrots.
Top of the table Hillwood host bottom team George Town and sixth-placed South Launceston welcome Scottsdale, who are sitting in eighth spot. Deloraine have the bye.
Meaning behind guernseys:
Rocherlea:
The jumper represents the living sites that provide the evidence and knowledge of where and how traditional Aboriginal people lived.
The artwork depicts the food resources the ocean provided throughout the occupation of lutruwita/Tasmania over thousands of years.
Bracknell:
The shape of the middle design represents the current boundaries of the Bracknell community. Inside that design are the people that make up the Bracknell community.
The wedge-tailed eagle representing the old spirits given right of passage.
Artist: Danny Gardner
Rocherlea schedule of play:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.