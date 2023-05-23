Saturday marked the 10th running of badminton's Tasmanian Teams Championships tournament, with 104 players taking part at Elphin Sports Centre.
Divided into four teams (Launceston Lakers, Burnie Tigers, South Hobart Sharks and North Hobart Hawks) across three divisions, 210 players took part as the Lakers won division one and two and the Hawks took out division three.
The tournament attracted 14 interstate players as Lakers players Meg Graham, Phuc Le, Tjitte Weistra, Erin Walklate and Abbie Rothery were undefeated in division one and Kasun Wadumesthrige and Neil Dalman (both Hawks) stayed unbeaten in division three.
Division one
Launceston, Burnie, South Hobart, North Hobart
Division two
Launceston, North Hobart, Burnie, South Hobart
Division three
North Hobart, Launceston, Burnie, South Hobart
Overall
Launceston, North Hobart, Burnie, South Hobart
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
