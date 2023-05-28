In Australia, more than 53,000 missing persons reports are received by police each year.
While most people are found within a short period of time, there are approximately 2600 long-term missing persons cases that remain unsolved, and even more friends and family left behind.
Australian Missing Persons Register founder and director Nicole Morris, often described as a "voice for the voiceless", has worked tirelessly to raise awareness of missing persons since launching her website in 2005.
To further raise awareness, Ms Morris has recently released Vanished - True stories from families of Australian missing persons, a book featuring the heart- wrenching true stories of family members who have experienced the trauma of a missing loved one firsthand.
"It follows their journeys from the desperate searches in the first days, through the police investigations and, in many cases, the heartbreak as the years roll by without any news," Ms Morris said.
"From two young girls who might have been early victims of Ivan Milat to two Tasmanian men who disappeared under strange circumstances.
"The circumstances are all different, but the impact on the families is always devastating."
The two Tasmanian missing persons featured in the book are Jason Mazurek and Billy Steffen.
Ms Morris said she had worked closely with the families of the men over the years, and wanted their cases to gain more publicity.
"I got to know these families really well, and I have known them now for so many years," she said.
"And they were just so dedicated and inspiring that I really wanted to tell their stories as well.
"Jason's sister was with him the night he went missing, so she was literally the last person to see him. She has a very unique perspective and is passionate not to let his case be forgotten."
Jason John Mazurek was last seen at Wrest Point Casino at Sandy Bay, on Sunday September 15, 2002 at around 2am.
Earlier that day, he had attended a local hockey grand final before spending a night out at the Casino with friends and his sister.
"With Steffen's case his three sisters and his daughter are really frustrated that he hasn't had the same amount of media attention as other missing persons," Ms Morris said.
William "Billy" Francis Steffen, a Queensland man who had recently moved to Tasmania, was last seen on June 17, 1985.
The then 32-year-old had stayed at a meditation centre near Saltwater River in South-East Tasmania for about a week before his disappearance.
"They want to appeal to the public for information, so they can have some closure," she said.
"When the inquest into Steffen's case finally happened in 2006, there was a lot of misinformation, so they are keen to get his true story out there."
Vanished - True stories from families of Australian missing persons will be available for purchase from June 7, in most major book retailers and Big W, and can be preordered online.
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
