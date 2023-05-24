A state-funded program is aiming to improve school attendance and motivate student engagement.
The RESET program, which stands for Resilience, Empowerment, Strength, Education and Trust is funded by the Department for Education, Children and Young People and run by Tasmania Police.
Last week students from Northern Tasmania participated in the latest RESET program, which is an adventure-therapy and conversations-based program focussed on enhancing future potential.
Tasmania Police RESET coordinator David Simpson said 10 RESET programs had been successfully run in the North since 2018.
"We have seen extremely positive outcomes since the program began, with a number of Tasmanian Government primary and high schools participating," Mr Simpson said.
"The collaborative program incorporates adventure style team building, individual growth and self-awareness activities with appropriate mentoring and conversation. It aims to build resilience, and aspirations which lead into engagement with future education and training, as well as networks and connections with the PCYC."
Windermere Liberal Nick Duigan said the government was committed to supporting young Tasmanians.
"The skills we develop in the early stages of our life build the foundation for our future and that is why the RESET program focuses on mentoring, building self-awareness and the building of pro-social skills," Mr Duigan said.
"The RESET program also promotes educational outcomes because we know education is the single most powerful driver for improving economic and social outcomes in Tasmania.
