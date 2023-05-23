Man pleads guilty to raping young friend

A young woman told a Supreme Court jury in Launceston that she froze and felt that her arms were asleep and her legs were heavy when a Northern Tasmanian man sexually assaulted her.
She frequently choked back tears as she described the incident involving a trusted former friend on November 25, 2020.
A 59-year-old man pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape and one of attempted rape.
Before the trial started, the man pleaded guilty to indecent assault for rubbing the woman's breasts, bottom, stomach and vagina over the top of her clothes when she took an afternoon nap.
He also pleaded guilty to a count of rape.
She told crown prosecutor Felicity Radin that she had known the man for many years and he was a frequent visitor to her unit where they would play Playstation and drink coffee.
They shared a love of birds.
She babysat his bird on November 24 while his accommodation was unsuitable for the bird.
He stayed overnight on a couch the night before the incident.
On November 25, she went fully clothed for a nap about midday.
She said the man came into her room on three separate occasions while she lay on her bed.
She could feel him touching her.
Asked by Ms Radin what she did, the woman said she lay there with her eyes closed because she was scared.
She said he was whispering "babe" or "baby".
She said that after the incident, the man kept apologising.
The jury heard details of text exchanges between them in the aftermath of the incident.
She texted him saying that he had overstepped the line and apologised if he had got the wrong impression.
"Why did you send that?" Ms Radin asked.
"I felt like it was my fault because I trusted him," she said.
He responded: "I can't apologise enough, I was one who overstepped the line."
The woman reported the incident to a relation, a friend and then to police the next day.
Under cross examination by defence counsel Hannah Goss, the woman said she could not say how long the incidents went for.
She disagreed with a suggestion that the incident comprised the man fondling her breast and then returning two minutes later and putting his finger and tongue into her vagina.
"I suggest that there was no further incident?" Ms Goss asked.
"I disagree," the woman said.
Ms Goss was asked her why she apologised to the man in the text message.
"Were you worried that you had not done enough to indicate that you were not consenting?" Ms Goss asked.
"I felt sort of guilty, I blamed myself and that's why I apologised," she said.
She denied that she lied to police about certain parts of her evidence.
Ms Radin re-examined, asking why she blamed herself.
"Because I have a trust issue, I trusted him a lot because we were such close friends," she said tearfully.
The trial continues at 9.30am on Wednesday.
