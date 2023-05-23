Man pleads guilty to raping young friend

The Examiner
Launceston woman weeps telling of assault and loss of a friendship after rape

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated May 23 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 5:00pm
A young woman told a Supreme Court jury in Launceston that she froze and felt that her arms were asleep and her legs were heavy when a Northern Tasmanian man sexually assaulted her.

