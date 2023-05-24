Childcare services on Flinders Island has reached maximum capacity and is feeling the pinch of nationwide staffing issues.
Flinders mayor Rachel Summers put forward a motion at Wednesday's meeting to shore up the council's backing of the Thrive Group, the island's childcare provider.
"Childcare has become a major issue affecting the Island community," the motion said.
The tabled motion requested the council worked with stakeholders, including the childcare provider Thrive Group, to investigate options for the provision of reliable early childhood education and childcare services, and to advocate to state and federal governments for appropriate support.
It does not include the council having a financial involvement with the motion, and if such a commitment was requested another motion is expected for discussion and approval.
Speaking with The Examiner ahead of the motion being tabled, councillor Summers said she had been working closely with the Thrive Group over the past 18 months.
She said the motion was to formalise the council's support of the childcare.
"Finding childcare workers in general is a hard task in remote areas, as stunning as this island is, there's a lot of young people in the industry and it does take a particular type of person to live here," Cr Summers said.
"Then if they decide to work here, there's the issue with housing and finding somewhere to live."
She said the council was working on a project for worker-style accommodations to address the housing barrier.
Cr Summers also said the cost of studying to become a childcare worker was an issue.
The centre's maximum capacity is 15 children, while data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics and Tasmanian Department of Health indicates there is around 30 children aged five or under living on Flinders Island.
The motion also noted staffing issues had led to reduced hours of operations.
"Discussions with businesses on the Island have shown that they have struggled to recruit for positions that require attendance outside of the centre operation hours," the motion read.
Until October 2010, Flinders Council was the provider of childcare services on the island. The council sought other options to ensure its continuation as the facility was running at a "substantial" loss.
The council then appointed NCN, now Thrive Group, to administer the service.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
