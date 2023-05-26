It was all happening in Launceston on this week in 2008.
Paul Lennon handing over the job of state premier to David Bartlett, young Auskickers chasing the leather around Windsor Park and choreographer Jordan Kelly putting the Shout cast through their paces at rehearsal were among the subjects facing The Examiner photographers' cameras this week 15 years ago.
Up and coming junior cyclist Harriet Kossmann's impressive performances won her a Tasmanian Institute of Sport invitation, and preparations were under way for the Campbell Town Show.
Paul Scambler, Scott Gelston, Will Swan, Geoff Robson, Peter Sanders, Matt Maloney and Phillip Biggs were behind the camera.
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
