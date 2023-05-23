Premier Jeremy Rockliff has refused to answer questions on when the government requested that its federal counterpart exempt funding for the Macquarie Point redevelopment from GST payments.
Labor leader Rebecca White in question time on Tuesday twice asked Mr Rockliff if the request had been made after Labor raised it in parliament earlier this month.
She said the failure to guarantee the exemption for $240 million in federal funding meant the state would effectively pay for the redevelopment and proposed stadium almost in full.
Mr Rockliff did not directly respond to Ms White's question, but said the government would fight for its fair cut of GST revenue.
He said it was imperative the federal government continued the no-worse-off guarantee implemented by the former government after GST distribution method changes.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
