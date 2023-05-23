There are still good people in the world

ON Thursday 11 May, I was involved in a minor accident at the exit of Coles Mowbray car park.
I would like to thank the people who came to my assistance, in particular:
The lady (member of the public) who was there when I regained consciousness, and had called the ambulance;
The two wonderful firemen who were on their lunch break, heard the crash, and not only administered oxygen but also volunteered to drive my car home;
The police officer, Karen, who attended the scene and was extremely kind.
My heartfelt thanks to all of these people, and to the staff at the Launceston General Hospital who took excellent care of me. I'm now recovering at home.
Val Eastburn, Alanvale
I JUST read in the paper (The Examiner, May 21) that students are having a hard time finding parking when attending Launceston College. A short fix to the matter would be to allocate a number of parking spaces at a reduced rate at the nearby Bathurst Street and the multi-storey car park in Cameron Street. It is wrong for the emphasis to be on the students to find the spaces where I believe the onus is on the college to provide the parking or an alternate solution to the problem.
Anthony Galvin, Launceston
LOOKING at the stadium in Hobart costs and conditions, has our premier and treasurer got any idea at all how to handle money. They seem to have lost the plot over the stadium. Tasmania will be broke for years.
Stephen Morgan, Summerhill
JUST recently, I have been afforded the opportunity to witness the modus operandi of Tasmania's recently passed law on voluntary assisted death. An 85 year old friend suffering from chronic emphysema and lung cancer opted to end her life this way. I applauded her brave decision.
Five days before her death, I visited her at the LGH where she was receiving palliative care. I noted that she seemed well cared for. Whilst I perched on the end of her bed, the palliative care team arrived. They asked general questions of my friend and then a pointed one about VAD. She complained about the wait time and stated that she wished to die tonight. However, VAD requires three consents to be signed over a period of several days. There were five more days to go. I called her mobile two days later, uncertain whether I would get answered. The reply was "Are you calling to say farewell again"? No answer to that. She died peacefully three days later.
Whilst countries such as Switzerland and the Netherlands have had VAD laws for many years, it has taken Australia until 2017 and Tasmania until 2022 to pass laws that have historically been obstructed by the medical profession and religion. It is a great relief to know that by the enactment of this new law, the will of the people of Tasmania is finally recognised.
Anne Johnston, Hillwood
There is a problem when someone makes comment about a person's struggle to defend her home and then tries to twist it into something else. Defending my family's home against the Gorge Hotel development has had a huge impact on my family. Our lifestyle, financial survival, amenity and everything my family depends on has been put at risk.
Paul Richardson has named me as opposing developments that I have never had a problem with nor made comments about.
With family members suffering from respiratory and mobility issues, you too would want to defend your home to protect your family. Only three hours of sunlight into habitable rooms and practically zero hours of sunlight to my backyard is unconscionable.
It is a problem when my name is incorrectly connected to opposing the Fragrance Hotel development and the facts about my appeal against the Gorge Hotel are incorrect. He got it wrong (The Examiner, December 28 & May 16).
Susie Cai, Launceston
