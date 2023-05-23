There are still good people in the world

Five days before her death, I visited her at the LGH where she was receiving palliative care. I noted that she seemed well cared for. Whilst I perched on the end of her bed, the palliative care team arrived. They asked general questions of my friend and then a pointed one about VAD. She complained about the wait time and stated that she wished to die tonight. However, VAD requires three consents to be signed over a period of several days. There were five more days to go. I called her mobile two days later, uncertain whether I would get answered. The reply was "Are you calling to say farewell again"? No answer to that. She died peacefully three days later.