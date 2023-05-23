Consider your yes or no vote carefully

SO you have chosen to vote "no" in the Voice referendum. Have you read the Uluru Statement from the Heart? Or do you just want to give Albo a bloody nose? Do you understand that it is a Voice to Parliament and not a Voice over Parliament. That Parliament will still be the final arbiter of any recommendations or advice provided by the Voice. Do you understand that the Executive Government decides for itself what appeals to act on and that it will not be required to act on any recommendations from the Voice if it chooses not to do so? Do you understand that if you are from a non-indigenous background that your life circumstances will not alter in any noticeable way? Finally, from our own Liberal member for Bass Bridget Archer, who said in Parliament on Monday "[The Voice won't] divide Australia by race, have a veto power or be a third chamber. To claim otherwise is a deliberate and harmful misrepresentation of the facts". If you want to give Albo a bloody nose don't vote Labor at the next election. If you want to do something positive for our First Nations people and our country, vote "yes" for the Voice.
Tony Newport, Hillwood
AURORA Stadium (York Park), and our magnificent new Stadium in Hobart will work together and compliment each other for the benefit of sport and entertainment in Tasmania for many years to come.
This is the opportunity of a lifetime. Let's not stuff it up! Our children and grandchildren will thank us for it!
David Champ, Newnham
Rainwater is the ultimate recycling, the reason the thing is called the "Water Cycle", and is purer than anything that TasWater can provide.
All that's required is a diversion system to remove the first flow of dusty/crappy water from the roof before capture in tanks.
At 75 years of age, I have lived my whole life (except for a couple of years in the mid 1960s in the hell hole of Newcastle with its coal loaded atmosphere) with all water coming from the tanks. There is nothing less appetising than town treated water!
John Attwood, Campbell Town
I REFER to Dale Newman's letter, 'Driving to conditions needs to be taught' (The Examiner, May 23). I totally agree with the need for these things to be taught and that not everyone has the initiative to make the correct decision, but the analogy that Mr Newman uses with airline pilots has one glaring difference. Prospective pilots (I presume) go through a fairly rigorous selection process before being able to commence training to assess suitability, whereas any person who can answer the oral test and display a level of competency to drive a car is issued a licence. I think this is evident by the behaviour of some motorcycle riders on the road. The motorcycle training course teaches things like hazard identification, defensive riding, riding to the conditions etc, but in some instances when they are issued their licence the training lessons get completely forgotten about. So to be brutally honest, until we assess people's suitability to be issued a licence (which would be seen as a violation of people's rights) I feel not a lot will change.
Malcolm McKinnell, Launceston
HOW can people say and report that half the population of Tasmania don't want a football stadium at Macquarie Point, when neither myself nor many people I know, have ever been asked?
Peter Tucker, Mowbray
THE releases of contract information gets worse by the day. And now there are time penalties that would certainly be realised. Hopefully, the release of this information plus the two Liberals defecting from the party will convince even more Tasmanians to oppose this utter madness. Yes, we would like an AFL team, but not at this price.
Stuart Bryce, Lulworth
