Consider your yes or no vote carefully

SO you have chosen to vote "no" in the Voice referendum. Have you read the Uluru Statement from the Heart? Or do you just want to give Albo a bloody nose? Do you understand that it is a Voice to Parliament and not a Voice over Parliament. That Parliament will still be the final arbiter of any recommendations or advice provided by the Voice. Do you understand that the Executive Government decides for itself what appeals to act on and that it will not be required to act on any recommendations from the Voice if it chooses not to do so? Do you understand that if you are from a non-indigenous background that your life circumstances will not alter in any noticeable way? Finally, from our own Liberal member for Bass Bridget Archer, who said in Parliament on Monday "[The Voice won't] divide Australia by race, have a veto power or be a third chamber. To claim otherwise is a deliberate and harmful misrepresentation of the facts". If you want to give Albo a bloody nose don't vote Labor at the next election. If you want to do something positive for our First Nations people and our country, vote "yes" for the Voice.