In-form Spreyton trainer Leanne Gaffney will resist the temptation to try her exciting three-year-old Cornelian Bay in Melbourne in the short term.
Cornelian Bay has won four of his seven starts including his past two on his home track but Gaffney said the well-bred gelding was still learning.
"This preparation has been all about education and that (a trip away) might be something for later," she said
"He was a late foal and has taken time to mature.
"And, he's a big horse so we've had to be patient and not push him too hard.
"He's improving all the time but is still learning how to get through his gears."
Cornelian Bay is by successful sire Needs Further from the former outstanding Tasmanian mare Rebel Bride.
Gaffney paid $40,000 for him at the at 2021 Magic Millions Yearling Sale in Launceston and he's now won almost $90,000.
"I liked everything about him and was encouraged to buy him by long-time friend Margot Smart who took a 25 per cent share," she said.
Mrs Smart, an inductee into the Tasmanian Racing Hall Of Fame, named him after a small suburb of Hobart.
Gaffney is planning to give Cornelian Bay only two more starts this preparation before a spell.
The gelding will likely stick to his home track where he has recorded three of his four wins.
Gaffney has prepared doubles at the past two Devonport meetings with Cornelian Bay and Duncannon.
Sheffield trainer Rowan Hamer would have been breathing a sigh of relief after Lacerate finally broke his maiden status at Spreyton on Sunday.
The speedster had previously recorded eight minor placings and chased home several smart horses including Alpine Wolf.
He was having his first start for eight months but had recorded a soft trial win 12 days earlier.
Lacerate has led in many of his races, especially early in his career, but jockey ismail Toker was content to sit outside the leader in Sunday's Kevin Sharkie Maiden (1009m).
The four-year-old edged clear with about 100m to go and went on to score by a length.
The two other maidens on the program both carried $20,000 in Tasbred bonuses and were won by promising first-starters Golden Meadow, trained by Stuart Gandy, and Red Sphere, trained by Adam Trinder.
Stowport owner-trainer Kelvin Hamilton got a win at Spreyton on Sunday with outsider Moorboozie and might not have to wait too long for another.
Hamilton won a trial on Tuesday morning with former Queensland gelding Hey Big Splenda who led throughout and wasn't extended to score by a half length.
Hey Big Splenda started his career with Toby and Trent Edmonds before joining the Tony Gollan stable.
He started a short-priced favourite at all three starts for Gollan which included a second on the Sunshine Coast.
His trial win over Miss Red and Bellacesa was his first public appearance in Tasmania.
There were six trials at the session and all the winners appeared to score with something in reserve.
The others were Liffeybeau, Right Hook, Cherokee Dancer, Vokes and Azara.
Wynyard greyhound trainer Ben Englund struck the only blow for North West trainers in the heats of the Devonport Country Oaks and Derby run in Hobart on Tuesday.
Englund's Wynburn Honey came with a late burst to run down odds favourite Roxy Rocker in the first heat of the Oaks which had only four runners.
Mangalore trainer Mick Stringer won the other Oaks heat with favourite Manila Puno who led virtually all the way.
Stringer also won a heat of the Derby with Black Tsunami while fellow Mangalore trainer Ted Medhurst won the other heat with Ah We're Tight.
The Country Oaks and Derby, both run at Devonport until that track was closed, both have finals worth almost $8000 next Tuesday.
