The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Updated

Rebecca White said stadium prioritised against state's interests

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated May 23 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independent Clark MHA Kristie Johnston. Photo by Ben Seeder
Independent Clark MHA Kristie Johnston. Photo by Ben Seeder

Independent parliamentarian Kristie Johnston has criticised the government's decision to allow a 12-hour debate over Labor's no-confidence motion against Premier Jeremy Rockliff when the likely outcome of the vote is already known.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.