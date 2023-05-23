The impact of a new playground at Ravenswood Heights Primary School is expected to go well beyond the student cohort.
School principal Jason Gunn said the new playground was a result of wanting to show care for people in the community.
"We want to show it's not just in the classroom students are appreciated and cared for, but also on the outside," Mr Gunn said.
"It's a community playground ... it's a nice, safe area for kids to play."
The equipment is on school grounds, but will be open for the wider community to gather outside of school hours.
Mr Gunn said he had already received a barrage of appreciation and thankyous from his students.
"They truly value and love what we've been able to do," Mr Gunn said.
The nature based playground was officially opened on Tuesday, May 23. It includes a fort designed with a slide, swings, a bike trail along with a range of native plants and river running through it.
The project started in late 2020 and Mr Gunn said he had worked hard with the Education Department for the sale of unused land at the back of the school to fund the playground.
In 2021 and 2022, Playstreet designer Miriam Shevland, the Education Department and school worked together to consult with the community and develop the space.
Landscaper Jonathon Hearn also assisted in the project.
"It's something really special that isn't usually delivered on a school ground," Mr Gunn said.
"The playground helps to provide a strong sense of community at the heart of Ravenswood and on a school site."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
