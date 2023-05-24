The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Kings Meadows couple hit with $32,800 penalty

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated May 24 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kings Meadows cannabis growers Susan Scanlon and Martin Leach walk out of the Supreme Court in Launceston
Kings Meadows cannabis growers Susan Scanlon and Martin Leach walk out of the Supreme Court in Launceston

A Kings Meadows couple with a love of gardening who became skilful growers of cannabis were sentenced in the Supreme Court in Launceston to a nine month suspended jail term.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.