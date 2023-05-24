A Kings Meadows couple with a love of gardening who became skilful growers of cannabis were sentenced in the Supreme Court in Launceston to a nine month suspended jail term.
Martin Alexander Leach, 55, and Susan Scanlon, 51, pleaded guilty earlier this year to trafficking in a controlled substance between October 13, 2017 and October 13, 2021.
The couple set their house up with a sophisticated hydroponic growing system which yielded more than $50,000 worth of marijuana over a four year year period.
Justice Robert Pearce sentenced them to the suspended jail term after a report found them unsuitable for a home detention order.
He warned the couple that unlawful possession of cannabis would be enough to trigger the suspended sentence.
Justice Pearce said that when police raided their home Scanlon brought them four snaplock bags with twenty, fifty and hundred dollar bills containing $17,200.
There were also snaplock bags of cannabis containing 711.4 grams, a garbage bag of cannabis leaf, seeds and the hydroponic set up including grow tents containing 19 cannabis plants.
He said Scanlon first started growing cannabis for her son who suffered from anxiety. She noticed that his symptoms eased after using cannabis.
She told police that she grew the cannabis and sold it to four friends.
The court heard that the proceeds went towards the electricity bill incurred from the growing operation.
Leach told police he had bought seeds on the internet and that it had cost $800 to set up the grow room.
"There were three or four growing cycles per year and about 15 plants per grow cycle," Justice Pearce said.
The Crown asserted that the 200 ounces of drug sales over the period would have yielded $50,000.
Police seized the $17,200 and sought a special penalty of $32,800 which was granted.
Justice Pearce said that admissions made by Leach about the extent of the sales were probably understated.
The court heard that Leach was a former chef from a high class restaurant in Victoria who had struggled with cannabis use throughout his life.
He was a carer for Ms Scanlon who had a number of health conditions.
The court heard that Scanlon was a keen gardener who enjoyed the challenge of growing cannabis and grew cannabis of very high quality.
Justice Pearce said their operation could be distinguished from a trafficking business that was run for greed or profit.
"There were no signs of unexplained wealth or of extravagant lifestyle," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.