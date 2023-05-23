The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Council

West Tamar residents will have to pay more for dog registration next year

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
May 23 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Tamar region dog owners can expect to pay more to register their animals in the next financial year. File photo
West Tamar region dog owners can expect to pay more to register their animals in the next financial year. File photo

Dog owners in the West Tamar region are set to pay more out of pocket when annual registration fees for the next financial year come into force.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.