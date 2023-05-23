Dog owners in the West Tamar region are set to pay more out of pocket when annual registration fees for the next financial year come into force.
With an eye on the budget deficit, West Tamar Council voted unanimously to increase fees by between 5.9 per cent and 9.5 per cent at its May 18 meeting.
This includes a considerable increase in the fees for restricted dog breeds and declared dangerous dogs, which will hit $526 as of July 1, however all owners who renew their dog registration fees early will receive a 25 per cent discount on next year's fees.
Speaking after moving the motion at the council meeting, Councillor Joy Allen said it was a necessary action to take in order to make things fairer on all ratepayers.
"Our fees have to go up," she said.
"We're certainly not covering costs with these fees.
"It's not quite user-pays but one day hopefully it will be."
According to a report prepared for the council, dog control services are projected to cost $268,000 in the 2022/2023 financial year while the expected revenue from registrations, pound fees and infringements is $190,000.
The report notes that a small difference is "reasonable" as not all animal control activities are targeted at dog owners, however the new fees are designed to minimise cross-subsidisation of dog control fees.
Councillor Lynden Ferguson, who seconded the motion, said while pet ownership was a great thing to have owners did also have to bear some responsibility for the costs.
"Having animals and dogs is a part of society and it's a very good thing," Cr Ferguson said.
"It does have costs associated with it.
"In this case, we had to increase the costs that will be charged to our community.
"I'm pleased that we do have the option for people to get a slightly discounted price if they re-register on or prior to June 30."
All fees and charges can be found on the West Tamar Council website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.