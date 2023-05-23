Launceston rugby fans had plenty to cheer about on Saturday with the Tigers picking up wins across round four of the TRU women's and Premiership competitions.
Alice Reid's try saw the Tigers women sneak home 5-0 against Eastern Suburbs in their final sevens outing after Kelera Maravu shone earlier in the day against Taroona and Burnie.
Their win laid the perfect platform for Launceston's Premiership side to let loose at Royal Park with an 11-try thumping of Hobart Lions.
Halfback TJ Pieters bagged two tries and five conversions for a 20-point haul while winger Kyle Lombard scored a hat-trick to go with his sole conversion as the Tigers ran out 67-0 victors.
Prop Lachlan Wood also excelled at set piece while loose forward Thomas Scarfe was busy both sides of the ball.
The result keeps Launceston firmly in third place and within striking distance of ladder-leaders Taroona.
Burnie's premiership campaign rolled on with a 46-6 drubbing of University at Emu Park to retain the Guiler Sleeve.
Player-coach Brett Bentley and Talanda Alofi both scored doubles in a lop-sided affair that kept Burnie in second place on the TRU Premiership ladder while the Emus' championship side also claimed five competition points after Taroona forfeited their earlier fixture.
Meanwhile fourth-placed Devonport were left to rue a missed conversion at the death in their 19-20 loss to Taroona.
Tries to Eliki Bativudi, Samuel Arthur Tabua and Luke Bryan kept the Bulls within striking distance of the undefeated Penguins, who scored through Leon Andresen Tuivasa, Scott Eaves and George Chaperon-Tucker to retain hold top spot.
Taroona co-coach Christo Le Grange was relieved to secure their fourth win but paid tribute to their northern rivals.
The final TRU round four fixture saw Hobart Harlequins end a 20-game losing streak by defeating Glenorchy 36-30 at Rugby Park.
After dropping their final three games of 2021, Quins went winless through 2022 and entered Saturday's fixture against Glenorchy staring down 21 consecutive losses.
Things looked dire as Glenorchy shot out of the blocks but a resurgent second-half showing led by two-try centre Josh Dawai saw the Quins home.
The Stags nevertheless picked up two losing bonus points to retain fifth on the Premiership ladder with Christopher Vasqeuz's brace a standout.
Launceston's Royal Park also proved a happy hunting ground for the Burnie women, who continued their unbeaten start to 2023 with another three victories in the sevens competition.
After snatching bonus point wins over the Tigers and Penguins, Brett Kershaw's side faced their toughest challenge of the year in a 26-22 thriller against University.
Ella Gair scored four tries for the reigning premiers but Burnie goalkicker Anamanu Vaka proved the difference, nailing three from four to steer the Emus home and stretch their winning streak to nine games.
