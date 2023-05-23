Tasmanian tourism operators could finally be in line for a breather with the industry bracing for the return of a slower, pre-pandemic winter season.
Tamar Valley Resort, Grindelwald general manager Damien Pinkerton said he had personally been preparing for a winter similar to 2019.
"I probably thought for a while that it would happen," Mr Pinkerton said.
"The winter pacing we're seeing is not as strong as it has been for the last few years."
With international travel back on the agenda for Australians, Mr Pinkerton said the international inbound visitors hadn't picked up quite to the same standard as it previously had been.
He said it was the first slow down since intrastate travel was opened
"The minute the [state] government allowed us to open back up at the June long weekend in 2020, it hit and hasn't stopped since," he said.
"The teams for us, and others in the industry, have worked pretty damn hard over the last few years."
Mr Pinkerton said the main benefits from a slower period was an opportunity to plan, and a time for some staff, particularly full-time, to have a rest and recharge.
One element of Mr Pinkerton's planning will be further networking with other potential international markets, such as India.
The experience at Tamar Valley Resort was one Visit Northern Tasmania chief executive Tracey Mallett believed would be felt across the North.
"I just think it's the first normal winter tourism season since 2019," Ms Mallett said.
"2020 was a write-off, while 2021 and 2022 there was a lot of domestic travel because we couldn't or didn't want to travel internationally."
The unusual situation, she said had contributed to record tourism spending.
"It's fair to say we there won't be so many people travelling domestically this winter," she said.
"It will be interesting for businesses who may have forgotten what it's like to have a quieter winter season. Hopefully they won't be caught out."
Tasmania's Off Season campaign encouraging travellers to visit the state over winter has kicked up a gear this year. Ms Mallett said it had deliberately been targeting markets in Melbourne and Sydney.
"There's 194 offers in the North, many of them are putting forward experiences you couldn't get at other times of the year, such as bonfires," she said.
"We're very optimistic we'll still have a lot of people come over here."
She encouraged tourism operators to be aware of the incoming "normal" winter season, and "therefore take time to stop, reflect and perhaps take time off and do some planning".
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
